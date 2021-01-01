Pink gold-plated stainless steel case with a stainless steel multi-strand bracelet. Diamond-set lug. Fixed pink gold-plated bezel. Mother of pearl dial with pink gold-plated hands and diamond hour markers. Arabic numerals appear at the 6 and 12 o'clcok positions. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case dimensions: 23 mm x 32 mm. Case thickness: 8 mm. Band width: 8 mm. Band length: 6 inches. Jewelry clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Additional Info: clasp with 59 diamonds (0.372cts) 10 diamonds (0.038cts). Marie-olga Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Charriol Marie-Olga Quartz Diamond Ladies Watch MOPD3.570.O01.