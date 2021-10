Spinelli Kilcollin Marigold Ring in Sterling Silver/Yellow Gold/Grey Diamonds, Size 8: Ready to ship in 8-10 weeks. It’s classic Spinelli Kilcollin, with a glamorous grey-diamond twist. This sleek-as-can-be set of bands is linked by two connectors (in both gold and rose gold)—a particularly great jewelry addition for anyone who loves to mix their metals. Sterling silver bands Grey diamonds, 1.2cts 18k rose gold and 18k yellow gold connectors.