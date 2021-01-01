Marilyn Manson – TV with Logo Tote Bag

Official Marilyn Manson Merchandise Marilyn Manson T-Shirts for Men, Women, Girls and Boys; Marilyn Manson Hoodie; Marilyn Manson Grocery Bag; Marilyn Manson Book Bag; Marilyn Manson Phone Case; Marilyn Manson decorative pillow; Marilyn Manson Phone Grip, Tablet Stand and Phone Accessory 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.