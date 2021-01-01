Marilyn Straight Ankle Jeans - Hobie - 18 - Also in: 8, 12, 2, 6, 0, 14, 16, 10, 4

This classic fit can do no wrong. The Marilyn Straight Ankle Jeans With Raw Hem by NYDJ take your favorite straight-leg jeans to new levels of fun and flattering with cool raw-edged detailing at the hem. Our Sure Stretch® denim technology gives these jeans unparalleled stretch while keeping them in perfect condition, thanks to a high-performance fabric that helps them retain their shape, wear after wear. Plus, our Lift Tuck® Technology uses a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design to shape and support your curves for an always-sleek silhouette. Finished with classic five-pocket styling, zip fly and button closure.