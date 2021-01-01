Marilyn Straight Ankle Pants - Warm Sand - 10 - Also in: 12, 2, 8, 4, 14, 6

Our best-selling Marilyn Straight silhouette meets our deliciously cool and comfortable stretch linen. NYDJ\'s Marilyn Straight Ankle Pants in Stretch Linen are a sophisticated warm-weather alternative to your favorite jeans. A high waist with a clean waistband and a versatile straight-leg design make them so flattering and easy to wear, while our Lift Tuck® Technology enhances the fit even more by using a proprietary slimming panel to shape and support your curves. Finished with a zip fly and button closure, front slash pockets and back patch pockets.