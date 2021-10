The easy, figure-elongating construction of the NYDJ Marilyn Straight Women\'s Jeans With Short Inseam pairs well with everything, thanks to a flattering waist and a versatile, straight-leg fit. Lift Tuck® Technology uses a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design to shape and support your curves for an always-sleek silhouette, so you can look, feel and wear one size smaller. Finished with classic five-pocket styling, zip fly and button closure.