Marilyn Straight Jeans In Petite - Black - 00P - Also in: 2P

The easy, figure-elongating construction of NYDJ\'s Petite Marilyn Straight Jeans pairs well with everything, thanks to a flattering waist and a versatile, knee-to-hem, straight-leg fit. In our soft and stretchy BlackLast™ denim made of up to 17 recycled plastic bottles per pair, these jeans provide lasting color intensity with 50% lower environmental impact than traditional denim. Our Lift Tuck® Technology uses a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design to shape and support your curves for an always-sleek silhouette. Features classic five-pocket styling and a zip fly with button closure.