Complete casual looks with ease in the Soludos Marin Stripe Sneaker. Lace-up closure in a round toe silhouette. Molded Ortholite insole. Branding on back heel. Textile upper. Textile lining and insole. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 10 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.