Slip into bohemian style comfort with the Steve Madden Marina Flat Sandal. These faux-leather slides are crafted in an open-toe design with two wide braided straps that cross at the top to give you versatility when styling. Open, slip-on, square toe design. Made from manmade materials. Measurements: • Heel height: 0.25 Single shoe weight: 0.8 oz Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.