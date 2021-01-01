Etro Marinarette Embroidered Knit Sweater

Tropical embroidery accents this striped knit sweater while button detailing at the shoulders finishes with a polished appeal Roundneck Long sleeves Pullover style Button shoulder detail Front embroidered details Knit finish Cotton/acrylic/polyethylene Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 27" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND The Italian fashion house renowned for its eclectic prints and signature paisley motif has been a family-run business since its inception in 1968. Designer Veronica Etro, the daughter of founder Gerolamo Etro, continues the brand's legacy with the rich textiles and patterns still used in its clothing, accessories and home d cor. Designer Lifestyle - Etro > Etro > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Etro. Color: White. Size: 8.