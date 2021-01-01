Marine Metal Bubbles Top Combo Pack

USES: Universal 5 gallon lid with Bubble Box aerator fits most 5 gallon buckets (bucket not included) Designed for fresh and saltwater use Pump runs +/- 44 hours with 2 alkaline D cell batteries, also runs on 1 battery Pumps 1.4 STL/minute DESIGN AND DETAILS: Multi-purpose lid has large opening for easy dip net access, cutting surface, and mounting tabs for tools, hooks and tackle Impact water resistant case with rubber booted switch Beryllium copper battery contacts for longer battery life Weighted air stone with 24” silicone air line tubing enclosed in pump Large adjustable stainless steel clip for attaching to any bucket