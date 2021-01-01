18kt rose gold case with a blue rubber strap with 18kt rose gold inserts strap. Fixed coin edge 18kt rose gold bezel. Blue dial with rose gold-tone skeleton hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Two - 60 second and power reserve subdials. Ulysse Nardin Calibre UN-118 Automatic movement, based upon Ulysse Nardin UN-66, containing 50 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 60 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape, case size: 43 mm, case thickness: 13.85 mm. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second, power reserve indicator, chronometer. Marine Chronometer Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Ulysse Nardin Marine Chronometer Automatic Blue Dial 18K Rose Gold Mens Watch 1186-126-3-62.