Silver-tone titanium and stainless steel case with a black alligator leather strap. Fixed coin edge silver-tone stainless steel bezel. Black dial with luminous skeleton hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Two - seconds and power reserve subdials. Ulysse Nardin Calibre UN-118 Automatic movement, based upon Ulysse Nardin UN-66, containing 50 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 60 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down with rubber insert crown. Skeleton case back. Round case shape, case size: 45 mm, case thickness: 13.85mm. Band width: 22 mm, band length: 8.5 inches. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 200 meters / 660 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second, power reserve indicator, chronometer. Marine Chronometer Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Item Variations: 1183 122 42, 1183.122.42, 118312242. Ulysse Nardin Marine Chronometer Automatic Mens Watch 1183-122-42.