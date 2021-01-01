18kt rose gold case with a 18kt rose gold bracelet. Uni-directional rotating 18kt rose gold bezel. Black rhodium dial with rose gold-tone Breguet-style shape hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. One subdial displaying: power reserve indicator. Breguet Calibre 519R Automatic movement, containing 36 Jewels, bitting at 14400 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 45 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape, case size: 45 mm, case thickness: 17.45 mm. Water resistant at 300 meters / 1000 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second, date alarm power reserve indicator, on/off indicator. Marine Royale Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Breguet Marine Royale Black Rhodium Dial Mens 18kt Rose Gold Watch 5847BR/Z2/RZ0.