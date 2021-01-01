REMAIN BIRGER CHRISTENSEN Marion Denim Trucker Jacket, Size 6 Us / 38 Eu in Dark Blue Denim at Nordstrom Rack

A denim trucker gets a modern update with a dark rinse and a trio of pockets, including an interior pocket playfully outlined by exterior stitching. 25" length (size 34 EU) Front button closure Spread collar One-button cuffs Front patch pockets; interior pocket 100% organic cotton Machine wash, line dry Made in Turkey Women's Clothing Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS)-certified-a strict certification standard that covers the processing, manufacturing, packaging, labeling, trading and distribution of all textiles made from at least 70% certified-organic natural fibers This product meets Nordstrom Sustainable Sourced Materials criteria: contains 50% or more sustainable materials