Step out in style and comfort in the TOMS Marisol Wedge, and don't let the heel fool you; these slingback wedges can be worn all day thanks to the comfiest cushioned insoles and adjustable straps that let you customize the fit. Round, open toe. Leather ankle strap with hook-and-loop closure. OrthoLite Eco X40 insole for high-rebound, long-term cushioning made with plant derived and recycled materials. Rope wedge. Custom TOMS rubber outsole. Leather and textile upper. Textile lining and insole. Textile and synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 3 1 2 in Weight: 13 oz Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.