White Mark's Ornate Flower Pleated Front Tunic Top is a beautiful, scoop neck top that has elegant ornate flower prints and pin-tuck pleats. This product comes with two front side pockets to easily store your phone or small items; and flowy handkerchief shark bite hem for a relaxed loose fit. White Mark's Ornate Flower Pleated Front Tunic Top matches well with leggings, jeans, skirts and pants; and is perfect to wear in spring, summer and fall.