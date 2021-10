Exceptionally smooth seamless fabric covers the molded cups of a soft-cup pocketed bra with flexible two-way stretch for a comfortable, forgiving fit. The V-shaped band provides lift and shaping for great support without a wire. Prosthetics or symmetry shapers fit easily into the microfiber pockets; forms not included. Back hook-and-eye closure is foam-cushioned for incredible comfort. Smooth fabric feels cool and soft against sensitive skin.