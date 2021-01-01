Free People Marley Top in Blue. - size XS (also in L, M) Free People Marley Top in Blue. - size XS (also in L, M) 66% poly 30% viscose 4% elastane . Made in China. Machine wash . Crisscross styling. Plush ribbed fabric. FREE-WS3274. OB1338274. Free People invokes a spirit of femininity and creativity. Throughout their line of sweaters, tees, dresses and more, each piece incorporates a high level of quality and originality that reflects their adventurous it girl. With all that's constricting in the world today, Free People says your clothes don't have to be. Be yourself, be creative, be free.