MAJORELLE Marnie Mini Dress in Purple. - size S (also in M, XXS) Self: 68% nylon 32% cottonLining: 97% poly 3% spandex. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Adjustable waist tie belt. Hidden side zipper closure. Imported. MALR-WD598. MJD490 U19. Named after the Jardin du Majorelle located in Marrakech, Majorelle borrows its namesake label from a garden that was a 40-year old labor of love by artist Jacque Majorelle. Former head designer and creative director of Style Stalker and The Jetset Diaries, Rachel Zeilic offers up a romantic escape driven by a sense of wanderlust and effortless appeal. Based in Los Angeles, the label is wistful and romantic, while still remaining sexy and modern perfectly blending elegant dressing for the luxe-bohemian dreamer who loves to travel the world.