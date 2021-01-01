CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN - Marnmada Leather Chelsea Boots - Black

You can count on Chelsea boots to always stay relevant, and Christian Louboutin's 'Marnmada' version is designed with geometric elasticated panels and elongated, rounded toes for a modern touch. They've been made in Italy from supple leather and set on moderate stacked heels. Wear yours with anything from dresses to jeans. Shown here with: [Victoria Beckham Top id1166293], [Oscar de la Renta Blazer id1174384], [Totême Jeans id1102026], [SAINT LAURENT Jeans id1161500], [Burberry Shoulder bag id1143334].