Silvia Furmanovich Marquetry 18K Yellow Gold, Multi-Stone & Wood Geometric Fan Earrings

From the Marquetry Collection. Pear-shaped studs traced in a halo of light brown diamonds suspend a rectangular gemstone and fan-shaped hinged drop rendered in a geometric design from precise hand-cut veneers in an array of natural hues. Smokey quartz, 10.35 tcw Moonstones, 3.36 tcw Light brown diamonds, 0.18 tcw 18K yellow gold Wood Post back Imported SIZE About 1.34"W x 1.8"L. Fine Jewelry - Fine Designer Jewelry > Silvia Furmanovich > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Silvia Furmanovich. Color: Gold.