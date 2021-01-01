Marquise & Pave Diamond Button Ring in 18K Rose Gold, Style #R-14375-0-DIA-18KP

$5,450.00
In stock
Buy at kwiat

Description

Marquise & Pave Diamond Button Ring in 18K Rose Gold, Style #R-14375-0-DIA-18KP

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com