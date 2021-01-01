Designs by Helen Andrews Sterling Silver Sterling Silver Marquise Cubic Zirconia Center Huggie Hoop Earrings

Designs By Helen Andrews Sterling Silver Marquise Cubic Zirconia Center Huggie Hoop Earrings. These unique and trendy hoops will hug your ears as they feature a "huggable" style hoop with an endless snap-hinged closure. A dazzling marquise-shaped 2.5-millimeter by 5-millimeter white Cubic Zirconia stone is the highlight in the center of these elegant hoops which are accented by a 1.5-millimeter round Cubic Zirconia stones prong set within the outside of the hoop. Measuring 14 millimeters by 2.5 millimeters wide and crafted in sterling silver with rhodium plating for anti-tarnish protection, these stylish earrings will add fashion to any wardrobe.