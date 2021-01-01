Marco Bicego Marrakech 18K White Gold Twisted Strand Bracelet

From the Marrakech Collection. A veritable classic, this slender strand bracelet showcases Marco Bicego's signature, hand-twisted corda di chittara technique, in the finest of Italian 18K white gold. Since 2000, Marco Bicego has incorporated traditions and virtues passed down by his father, handcrafting jewelry that embodies Italian craftsmanship and contemporary design. 18K white gold Push-lock with hinged safety clasp Made in Italy SIZE Length, about 7" ABOUT THE BRAND Marco Bicego first started learning the art of goldsmithing from his father, and ultimately formed his own brand in 2000 in Trissino, Italy. All crafted in 18K gold, the brand is most known for its handmade pieces in engraved and coil finishes, as well as vibrant semi-precious jewels. Marco has created his brand to be versatile, so one can mix and match collections for daily wear. Fine Jewelry - Marco Bicego A > Marco Bicego > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Marco Bicego. Color: White Gold.