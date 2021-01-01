MARS 2020 PERSEVERANCE ROVER space exploration mission Premium T-Shirt

Perseverance Rover landing on MARS 2020! Great gift for space exploration enthusiasts, Texas Tank Watchers, Starship geeks, tech lovers, physics nerds or buy it for yourself to celebrate this amazing moment in Martian exploration history! Original design suitable for men, women, boys and girls. Wear it for the MARS Perseverance PERCY Rover landing on Mars. This futuristic space rover graphic makes a great gift for friends or family at birthday or awesome for everyday wear. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.