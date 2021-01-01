Michael Lauren Mars Bell Pant in Ivory. - size L (also in M, S, XS) Michael Lauren Mars Bell Pant in Ivory. - size L (also in M, S, XS) 45% cotton 45% modal 10% spandex. Made in the USA. Machine wash. Elastic waistband. Ribbed knit fabric. 14 at the knee breaks to 30 at the leg opening. Item not sold as set. MLAU-WP319. ML-7068-VGR. The designers behind Lauren Moshi take their comfortable pieces to a new level. With Michael Lauren, expect a range of lounge-worthy basics for the girl who likes to relax in style.