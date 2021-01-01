BLUEBELLA Marseille Brief in Black. - size XS (also in L, S) BLUEBELLA Marseille Brief in Black. - size XS (also in L, S) Self: 86% poly 12% polyamide 2% elastaneGusset: 100% cotton. Mesh lace fabric. Imported. BEBE-WI130. 40993. Bluebella empowers women to feel sexy ... for themselves! Founder Emily Bendell asks, If the thing we wear closest to our skin is for someone else and not ourselves, what does that tell us about our bodies? The vision is based on luxury lingerie and nightwear with a fashion-forward focus. At Bluebella, it's all about self-love and acceptance. It's not just about designing gorgeous pieces, but providing a modern take on sensuality to make women feel confident and supported. Inspired by travel, lifestyle, and trends, their promise is to offer customers seductive, exclusive, and affordable lingerie that will take you from day to night, and everywhere in between.