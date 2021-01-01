Martha's Vineyard Striped Bass - Distressed What's The Catch Tote Bag

For the love of striped bass fishing in Martha's Vineyard. Great gift for your retreat to the island to catch fish with family or friends. Catch the best Striper bass at Martha's Vineyard. Features an image of a striped bass in blue behind the Martha's Vineyard letters. Great gift for fishermen who love to wheel it in on the beautiful island. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.