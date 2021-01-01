Martial arts judo two fighting judokas red design MMA-Fan T-Shirt

This vintage design is dedicated to the invention of judo in 1882. This martial art requires strength and courage and combines it with honor, faith and power. Do you have the yellow, green, or even a brown or black judo belt? Then this is your new product! Use this great design in the dojo, after judo training, at competitions or in your free time to show that you are a judo fan or even a judoka. The artwork is also a great present for beginners, advanced or professionals of this Japanese martial arts! Enjoy Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem