Safavieh Martina Medallion Round Rugs, One Size , Multiple Colors

A spectacular fusion of fashion-forward pattern, color and texture, evoke frieze rugs by Safavieh are soft and casual. Power-loomed of high-twist polypropylene yarns, these artful transitional rugs are designed for high style, performance and easy care. Sink your toes into lush cut-pile frieze evoke rugs in a collection that ranges from painterly watercolor motifs to classic florals that complement a broad range of decorating styles. Rug Make: Machine MadeRug Pad: RecommendedShape: RoundMeasurements: 79 Width/Inches, 79 Length/InchesBase Material: 66% Polypropylene, 27% Jute, 5% Polyester, 2% CottonPile Height: 1/2 InCare: Professional CleanCountry of Origin: Imported