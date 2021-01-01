MISA Los Angeles Martina Skirt in Navy. - size S (also in M) MISA Los Angeles Martina Skirt in Navy. - size S (also in M) 100% poly. Dry clean only. Partially lined. Smocked waistband. Split sides with button loop closure. Chiffon fabric. Skirt measures approx 42 in length. MISA-WQ109. VISK7625. Shadi Askari-Farhat, the designer behind Tbags Los Angeles, launched MISA in Spring 2016. A combination of her daughter's names, Milla and Sayeh, the label embodies the natural evolution of the designer with an elevated femininity and sophistication. Deeply inspired by her travels and love for global style, MISA is for the modern-day bohemian who spends her life travelling the world, leaping from one exotic location to another.