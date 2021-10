Ultra high-rise jeans made of stretch-denim with a flared leg. Five-pocket style Belt loops Zip-fly Button closure 86% cotton/11% elastane/3% spandex Hand wash Made in USA SIZE & FIT Rise, about 10 Inseam, about 35 Leg opening, about 21.5 Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4. Contemporary Sportswear - Denim And Bottoms > L'agence > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. L'AGENCE. Color: Black. Size: 30.