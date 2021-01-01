Blue ion-plated stainless steel case with a black (polycarbonate) silicone strap. Fixed black ion-plated bezel. Blue ( spider-man ) dial with luminous black hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Citizen caliber Eco-Drive J810 eco-drive movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 44 mm. Case thickness: 11 mm. Band width: 21 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second, solar-powered. Marvel Spider-man Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Citizen Marvel Spider-Man Blue Dial Mens Watch AW1156-01W.