Ellis Brooklyn Marvelous CBD Massage and Body Oil 1.0oz/ 30mL Pump

A soothing body oil with the added benefits of 100mg of organic, full-spectrum CBD and maritime pine bark extract. Formulation: OilHighlighted Ingredients:-Full-Spectrum CBD: A soothing and restorative ingredient for any mood-Maritime Pine Bark Extract: A powerful plant-derived antioxidant-Sweet Almond Oil: Hydrates and helps skin retain moisture. Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and comes in recyclable packaging. What Else You Need to Know: Feel Marvelous. Treat Yourself. This aromatic, soothing, and restorative body oil features the power of a powerful skin soothing duo: full-spectrum CBD and French maritime pine bark extract.