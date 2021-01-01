An innovative, whipped, creamy foundation that provides full coverage. Infused with nutrient-rich ingredients to soften and hydrate skin. Blendable and buildable, it helps improve skin texture by smoothing, concealing and evening out skin tone. This lightweight, creamy formula feels like a liquid but transforms to a powder matte finish giving you a natural, flawless looking complexion. Perfect for all skin types. Shop lilah b. Marvelous Matte™ Crème Foundation at Bluemercury. Find out about free shipping and become a BlueRewards member. Enjoy free samples with every purchase at bluemercury.com.