*A streamlined look with an athletic-inspired sole this handsome oxford keeps you comfortably fashionable all day long *Hand-burnished genuine leather upper for breathability and long-lasting comfort *Padded tongue and collar for added comfort *Fully padded nylon mesh lining provides exceptional moisture management *Features anatomically-designed KORE Comfort-Gel pad to absorb the impact of each step and provide cushioning for all-day comfort *Slip-resistant dual-density outsole