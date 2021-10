A beautiful sidekick for all of your upcoming spring events and activities! The Mary Cane Bag is 100% handmade in Bali by skilled artisans who have been practicing their trade of weaving for generations. - 100% Handmade - Made in Bali by talented artisans - Complimentary linen dust bag with each purchase to protect your bag while storing or traveling Bag Dimensions: 8" x 5" x 7"