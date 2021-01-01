Schutz Maryana Stack Flare

The Maryana Stack Flare heeled boot by Schutz is ready for its debut. Available in two gorgeous color choices. Dust bag for storage included. Pull-on styling with a pointed-toe design. knee-high boots flaunts a stacked-flared heel. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Crafted from a leather upper. Leather insole and lining. Leather constructed outsole. Made in Brazil. Measurements: Heel Height: 3 1 2 in Weight: 14 oz Circumference: 14 in Shaft: 17 in Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.