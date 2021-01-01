Buff Maryland CoolNet UV + Buff, Men's, Blue/Red

Represent your favorite state with the Buff® Maryland CoolNet UV + Buff. Built to be an ultimate defense from the sun with UPF 50+ sun protection, HeiQ cooling technology, and Polygiene® odor control. You’ll be ready for every occasion with the versatility to wear this buff 12+ ways. Fit One size fits most Technology HeiQ cooling technology keeps you cool and dry even during the hottest days Polygiene® odor control prevents odor UPF 50 sun protection blocks out the sun’s harmful rays Design Lightweight and 100% seamless design for a bulk-free and easy to wear feel 4-Way ultra-stretch for maximum comfort Can be worn in 12+ versatile ways, from cap to balaclava, neck gaiter to hair tie Specs Hand or machine wash in warm water / Do not bleach / Do not machine