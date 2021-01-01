Staud Marza Pant in White 92% nylon 8% spandex. Made in China. Dry clean only. Elastic waistband. Side seam pockets. Semi-sheer mesh fabric. STAD-WP16. 279-6133-WHT. About the designer: After an impressive stint as a fashion stylist and director, Sarah Staudinger took a stab at venturing solo with her namesake brand STUAD. Co-founded with partner, George Augusto in 2015, this LA-cool girl collection of dresses, handbags and footwear insists upon the notion that fashion shouldn’t just empower women — it should be accessible, too.At heart of STAUD is design, think: scrupulous attention to detail, a natural opposition tothe typical, and a feminine aura that’s equal parts seductive and self-governing with the principle belief that fashion is a never-ending pursuit of style.