A volumizing amp; lengthening mascara Features a new saturated carbon black formula for intense black The new brush combines flexible amp; rigid brush fibers to catch amp; coat lashes for easy application without smudging or flaking Delivers instant, luscious volume amp; length for a false-lash effect Enriched with B5 pro-vitamin, walnut leaf extract from the YSL's Ourika Gardens in Morocco, plus Argan oil Achieves a bold, full eye look with lashes that look dramatic, longer amp; ultra-black