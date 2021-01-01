Mason Your Excellency Bricklayer Tote Bag

You are a bricklayer or a mason and looking for a new design which refers to your job or your hobby? Then this product might be a great choice for you. This product says: "Kneel Down! Your Excellency The Bricklayer Has Just Entered The Area". A great design for a bricklayer or a mason. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.