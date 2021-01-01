Illamasqua Masquara 10 ml. - Raven

Illamasqua's Masquara is a lash mascara formulated to define lashes from root to tip with an intense jet-black finish while its unique formula goes on smoothly for even coverage on every lash. Infused with lash conditioning castor seed oil and vitamin E, this mascara adds color intensity and softens lashes without smudging or flaking.Key Ingredients:Castor Seed Oil and Vitamin E: provide color intensity and enhance soft, supple lashesKey Benefits:Provides curl, volume and length to lashes without any smudging or flakingJet-black finishCruelty-free