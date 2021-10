Highlights Soothing, massaging, and moisturizing gel socksDesigned to help relieve pain and discomfortGreat for plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendons, stress fractures, and edemaAims to reduce muscle fatigueMay improve dry, cracked, and rough heelsCan be worn during the day, at night, or during physical activityMaterials: 80% Neoprene and 20% spandexHand wash cold; do not bleach; hang dryOne size fits most