DROP Massdrop X MEE Audio Planamic in-Ear Monitors — Planar Magnetic HiFi Headphones, Omnidirectional Microphone and Remote, Detachable Cable, Over-Ear Wear Style, Comply and Silicon Ear Tips (Black)

A NEW KIND OF DRIVER — Combining the benefits of planar-magnetic and dynamic drivers, the Planamic in-ear monitors use an entirely new type of driver, designed in-house by MEE audio with feedback from our team and community. A NEW KIND OF SOUND — This design yields a sound unlike any other in our IEM lineup. Warm, coherent, impactful, liquid, and rich, it has a different timbre than you’d get from dynamic or balanced-armature IEMs PREDICTABLE RESPONSE — The 10 mm driver’s single-sided magnet delivers a flatter wavefront of sound to your ear, while its flat impedance means the frequency response won’t vary wildly depending on the source UNIVERSAL FIT — Featuring a universal-fit housing that shares characteristics from our most comfortable designs, the Planamic comes with both braided and mic-equipped cables, among other accessories PLANAR MAGNETIC MEETS DYNAMIC — The result of more than a year of development, including eight-plus prototypes, the Planamic was born of MEE audio’s belief that the most coherent-sounding systems are based on single drivers PLANAR BENEFITS — The major benefit of a planar-magnetic driver is the flat sonic wavefront it produces; the entire surface of the driver moves in a single plane due to the traces and driver magnet structures Connectivity Technology: Wired Connector Type: 3.5mm Stereo