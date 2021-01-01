Stainless steel case with a black silicone strap. Uni-directional rotating stainless steel b ezel with an inlaid blue ring. Blue dial with luminous silver-tone hands and dot hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Day of the week and date display at the 3 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 60 minute and 12 hour. Citizen OS10 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 45 mm. Case thickness: 15 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Band length: 8.5 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 300 meters / 1000 feet. Functions: chronograph, day, date, hour, minute, second. Additional Info: usa collection. Master 1000 Chronograph Series. Dive watch style. Deep Blue Master 1000 Chronograph Quartz Blue Dial Mens Watch M1KUSACHRBLUBLUSTRP.