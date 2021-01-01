From diesel
Diesel Master Chief Quartz Mens Watch DZ1951
Advertisement
Stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Silver-tone hands and index-Arabic numeral hour markers. Arabic numeral at the 12 o' clock position. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 37mm. Band width: 28 mm, band length: 7.5 inches. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Master Chief Series. Dress watch style. Diesel Master Chief Quartz Mens Watch DZ1951.