18kt rose gold case with a brown (alligator) leather strap. Fixed 18kt rose gold bezel. Silver (barleycorn) dial with blue leaf-style hands and black Arabic numeral hour markers. Arabic numeral minute markers (at 5 minute intervals). Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Longines calibre L888 automatic movement, based upon ETA A31.L11, containing 21 Jewels, bitting at 25200 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 64 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 40 mm. Case thickness: 9.8 mm. Band width: 21 mm. Deployment clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Master Collection Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Longines Master Collection Automatic Silver Dial Mens Watch L27938783.