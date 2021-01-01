18kt rose gold case with a brown crocodile with white stitching band. Fixed 18kt rose gold bezel. Dark brown dial with luminous hands and index hour markers. Tachymeter scale appears around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 30 minute and 12 hour. Jaeger LeCoultre Calibre JLC 751 Automatic movement, containing 41 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 65 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Round case shape, case size: 41 mm, case thickness: 13.4 mm. Deployment with push button release clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Master Compressor Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Item Variations: Q1752440, 1752440, 175.24.40, Q175.24.40. Jaeger LeCoultre Master Compressor Black Dial 18kt Rose Gold Brown Leather Mens Watch Q1752440.